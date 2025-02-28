Motorcyclist killed in collision with car

JERTIH: A motorcyclist was killed in an accident involving three vehicles on Jalan Kota Bharu - Kuala Terengganu near Kampung Gong Nering, here yesterday.

Acting Besut District Police Chief DSP Md Sani Md Saleh said the 5.45 pm crash occurred when the motorcyclist, identified as Ayub Zamri, 22, collided with a Perodua Alza in an attempt to overtake a car.

“The collision caused the victim to fall on the road and was then hit by a Honda City car that was travelling behind the Perodua Alza.

“Ayub, who was on his way to Setiu from Kuala Krai, Kelantan, suffered severe injuries and was confirmed dead at the scene, while the driver and a passenger of the Honda City were not injured,” he said in a statement today.

Md Sani said the police were now tracking the red Perodua Alza car, which is believed to have left the scene and has not reported the crash to any police station so far.

Members of the public with information regarding the accident are advised to contact the police to assist in the investigation carried out under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.