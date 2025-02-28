Yew Sin-Ee Yi wants to serve a surprise at All England

DESPITE a recent recovery from a foot injury, national professional men’s doubles player Ong Yew Sin remains optimistic that he will be able to rise to the fore at the 2025 All England badminton championships from March 11-16.

The 30-year-old shuttler, who is actively improving his fitness level, believes he can achieve his best trim ahead of the tournament.

“So far, my condition is still good because I have just recovered from the injury. Starting this week, everything is back to normal.

“The injury I suffered was not serious, just a minor injury to my foot. Maybe it is due to age,“ Yew Sin said after the launch of the Jejak Paddle & Sunlight Sports Club here today.

Yew Sin and his partner Teo Ee Yi’s best achievement at the All England was advancing to the second round in the 2023 edition and the world’s 28th ranked pair is hoping to do better this time.

“We all know the All England is not an easy tournament. Not sure if (in the past) we got unlucky or just not playing at our best there.

“Our best run at the All England was only reaching the second round, so our hope this time we can advance further,” he said.

After the All England, Yew Sin-Ee Yi are scheduled to play in the Swiss Open from March 18-23.