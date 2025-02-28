SEREMBAN: Three friends can now reunite with their loved ones for Ramadan, after the High Court, here, today, discharged and acquitted them of two drug trafficking charges, filed against them four years ago.

Judge Datuk Rohani Ismail made the ruling after the prosecution failed to establish a prima facie case against Nor Maslisza Ramli, 32, who is unemployed; Muhammad Azhar Ahmat @Ahmad, 32, a welder, and Shazuan Md Sharif, 34, self-employed, on drug trafficking charges.

However, Rohani ordered another friend, Muhammad Shafiq Rohmat, 34, a welder, to enter his defence on the same charge.

“The first accused is ordered to enter his defence, while the others are acquitted without being called for defence. From now on, be mindful of the company you keep - associating with the wrong people can land you in trouble,” she said.

According to the charges, they were accused of trafficking 68.7 grams of heroin and 229.3 grams of methamphetamine at a hotel, here, at 11.40 am on May 7, 2021.

The offence, framed under Section 39B(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act, provides for the death penalty, or a prison term of up to 30 years and 15 strokes of the cane if convicted.

Nor Maslisza Ramli, Muhammad Azhar and Shazuan, when met after the proceedings, expressed their gratitude for the court’s decision, describing it as a second chance at life.

“Alhamdulillah, I am truly surprised by this verdict. After four years in prison, I can finally celebrate Ramadan with my family. I can’t wait to see my two children, who are now nine and seven years old,“ said Muhammad Azhar.

“I want to visit my mother’s grave first,” said Shazuan.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurul Balkis Zunaidi led the prosecution, while the defence team comprised Roseli Abdul Gani for Muhammad Syafiq, S. Paul Krishnaraja for Nor Maslisza, S. Puspanathan for Muhammad Azhar, and Haresh Mahadevan and Ramzani Idris for Shazuan.