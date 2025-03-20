Mounting bazaar waste triggers environmental risks

PETALING JAYA: A mounting waste crisis at local bazaars is not only overwhelming landfills but also accelerating climate change, as rotting food releases methane, a greenhouse gas 25 times more potent than carbon dioxide.

Malaysia generates about 17,000 tonnes of food waste daily, with that number surging by an additional 3,000 tonnes during Ramadan, according to the Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Corporation.

Experts warn that much of this waste ends up in landfills without proper treatment, emitting dangerous levels of methane into the atmosphere.

Universiti Teknologi Mara School of Civil Engineering assoc prof Dr Marfiah Ab Wahid cautioned that methane emissions from decomposing organic waste are a significant contributor to climate change, trapping heat far more effectively than carbon dioxide.

“This isn’t just about overflowing landfills, it’s about accelerating global warming.

“Methane is a major driver of climate change, and as more waste piles up, the problem will only get worse,” she said.

The environmental risks extend beyond the atmosphere. Marfiah warned that decomposing food waste produces leachate, a toxic liquid that seeps into the soil and contaminates groundwater.

The resulting pollution can trigger eutrophication, a process that depletes oxygen in water bodies, suffocating aquatic life and threatening human water sources.

She added that improper waste management fosters pest infestations, raising public health concerns.

“Accumulated waste attracts pests and rodents, increasing the risk of diseases like dysentery and cholera.

“Blocked drainage systems from waste buildup can also lead to severe urban flooding.”

Beyond methane emissions, excessive landfill waste releases other toxic gases, including ammonia and hydrogen sulfide, further exacerbating air pollution and respiratory health risks.

Marfiah underscored the urgent need for intervention, outlining waste management strategies that could curb methane emissions at the source.

She emphasised that local authorities must prioritise source separation, enforce regulations on single-use plastics, and encourage responsible waste disposal

at bazaars.

“Vendors and visitors must separate food waste from recyclables, and municipal councils should provide labeled bins while incorporating waste management guidelines into rental agreements,” she said.

She also urged authorities to reduce reliance on single-use plastics by implementing clear regulations or offering incentives for biodegradable packaging.

Additionally, she said better portion control and inventory management among vendors could prevent food overproduction and spoilage, reducing waste generation.

To mitigate methane emissions, Marfiah proposed municipal composting initiatives that divert organic waste from landfills, turning it into fertiliser instead of allowing it to rot and release methane.

“Food donation systems could also prevent edible food from becoming waste while supporting underprivileged communities.”

Public awareness campaigns, she stressed, are essential to educate bazaar visitors

on sustainability and climate-friendly waste practices.

Malaysia’s waste management framework falls under several laws, including the Solid Waste and Public Cleaning Management Act 2007 (Act 672), the Streets, Drainage and Building Act 1974 (Act 133), and the Local Government Act 1976 (Act 171).

However, enforcement remains inconsistent.

Marfiah noted that the Housing and Local Government Ministry is considering introducing a Littering Act to address waste mismanagement more effectively.

“If such an Act is implemented, first-time offenders could receive a warning. Repeat violations may lead to penalties, including the possibility of being blacklisted,” she said.

To encourage long-term sustainability, she proposed initiatives such as reduced stall fees for vendors using biodegradable packaging, a deposit-return system where customers receive refunds for returning reusable containers, and a Green Vendor Certification to recognise businesses adopting environmentally responsible practices.

“Waste management isn’t just about keeping our streets clean. It’s about preventing a climate disaster. By taking action now, we can significantly cut methane emissions and create a cleaner, more sustainable future for all.”