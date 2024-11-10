KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysia Productivity Corporation (MPC) has launched the electric vehicle and battery management (EVBM) guidelines to ensure public safety, environmental protection and the sustainability of Malaysia’s EV ecosystem.

Investment, Trade and Industry Ministry (MITI) Secretary-General Datuk Hairil Yahri Yaacob said by prioritising safe handling, transportation and disposal of EV batteries, the government is not only protecting the environment but also boosting productivity by creating a more efficient and sustainable framework for stakeholders.

“The guidelines present clear benefits for the industry and the country. Most importantly, our industry-developed guidelines prioritise safety and environmental responsibility. By outlining best practices for handling and transporting EV lithium batteries, we ensure the prevention of fire and explosion hazards.

“This approach also minimises environmental impact, helping us align with global standards in sustainability while protecting our communities and the environment. This initiative is a result of collaborative efforts across the entire industry,“ he said in his opening speech at the launch of the guidelines

The event was held in conjunction with the International Greentech & Eco Products Exhibition and Conference Malaysia 2024 here, today.

The development of the guidelines, led by Northport (Malaysia) Bhd in partnership with businesses and regulators across the EV ecosystem, was facilitated by MPC with support from the Malaysia Automotive Robotics and IoT Institute (MARii).

The guidelines provide a framework for industry self-regulation to ensure the safe and sustainable management of EV and EV batteries.

Hairil said valuable input and feedback from businesses, consumers and regulators were incorporated to ensure that the guidelines are comprehensive, effective, and reflective of the needs and concerns of stakeholders.

“These guidelines are not just about maintaining standards, but also about driving market confidence. By adhering to these high standards, we signal to the market that we are committed to excellence. This in turn will boost industry growth and improve productivity, fostering a stronger, more resilient EV and battery management sector,“ he said.

Hairil said MITI fully supports the EVBM guidelines as they offer businesses a clear framework to manage EVs and their batteries safely and sustainably.

The launch of the guidelines is a key step towards strengthening Malaysia’s positioning as a regional manufacturing hub for electric mobility and attracting future green technology investments, he said.

Meanwhile, MPC Director General Zahid Ismail said the guidelines empower the industry to self-regulate, making compliance more straightforward and giving businesses the freedom to focus on boosting productivity and enhancing competitiveness.

“By taking control of their regulatory practices, companies can maintain high safety and environmental standards while driving innovation and growth,“ he said.

The EVBM guidelines are expected to be a foundational tool for businesses within the EV sector, enabling them to meet safety, environmental, and regulatory requirements.