Fuel prices unchanged for RON95, RON97, and diesel in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Finance (MOF) has confirmed that fuel prices for RON95, RON97, and diesel will remain unchanged for the week of July 24 to 30.

RON95 will stay at RM2.05 per litre, while RON97 remains at RM3.21 per litre.

Diesel prices will also hold steady at RM2.15 per litre in Sabah, Sarawak, and Labuan, and RM2.91 per litre in Peninsular Malaysia.

The pricing is determined using the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM) formula, which adjusts weekly based on global oil market trends.

“The government will continue to monitor global oil price trends and take appropriate measures to safeguard the welfare and well-being of the people,” MOF stated. – Bernama