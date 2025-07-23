Negeri Sembilan monitors haze-related illnesses as API improves

SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan government will continue monitoring haze-related illnesses through five sentinel health facilities under the Negeri Sembilan Health Department (JKNNS).

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun confirmed 305 cases, including six asthma-related hospitalisations, as of last Monday.

“Current monitoring shows no significant increase in reported cases, and the Air Pollutant Index (API) readings have declined since yesterday,“ said Aminuddin.

He expressed gratitude for recent rainfall, which helped reduce haze levels, and hoped for more rain in the coming days.

Aminuddin, who is also Port Dickson MP, stated that cloud seeding is unnecessary for now but may be reconsidered if conditions worsen.

The haze is believed to originate from open burning in Sumatra, Indonesia, as reported by the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

Department of Environment director-general Datuk Wan Abdul Latiff Wan Jaffar noted that 66 out of 68 air quality stations nationwide recorded moderate levels, with the remaining two reporting good air quality.

Meanwhile, dengue cases in Negeri Sembilan remain stable, with 104 cases this week compared to 74 last week.

Authorities are monitoring 25 active outbreak localities, including four uncontrolled outbreaks and four hotspots. – Bernama