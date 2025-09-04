MRC mobilises over 30 volunteers to aid Putra Heights fire victims

KUALA LUMPUR: Over 30 volunteers from the Selangor and Kuala Lumpur Chapters of the Malaysian Red Crescent (MRC) have been mobilised to the site since the first day of the gas pipeline blaze incident in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya.

Tunku Temenggong Kedah, who is also MRC national chairperson Tan Sri Tunku Puteri Intan Safinaz Almarhum Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah, said these volunteers were dispatched to three temporary relief centres (PPS), namely the Putra Heights Mosque Multipurpose Hall, Camellia Hall and Sri Mahamariamman Temple, to assist in managing shelter operations.

“Our volunteers have been on the ground since the beginning, offering not just aid but hope and reassurance. We will continue to be here for as long as needed.

“This (fire) is an unprecedented incident, and we are learning how to handle it better. It is our mandate to assist the government during disasters,” she told reporters after visiting affected families at the Putra Heights Mosque PPS here today.

Tunku Puteri Intan Safinaz said MRC had also distributed essential items such as food packs and hygiene kits and provided basic health checks, particularly for vulnerable groups such as the elderly and children, as well as psychosocial support to individuals experiencing emotional distress.

“I observed that government agencies work together effectively to provide necessary assistance, including documentation and infrastructure. I hope this cooperation continues to ensure the ongoing needs of the affected are not overlooked,” she added.

Regarding MRC’s role in Myanmar, which was recently struck by a strong earthquake, Tunku Puteri Intan Safinaz said that MRC, along with other agencies and charitable organisations, had delivered 15 tonnes of relief supplies as of last Monday.

“I have held discussions with the Myanmar Red Cross Society to ensure the aid provided, such as kitchen supplies and hygiene kits, meets actual needs.

“We intend to continue these efforts. At the ASEAN level, similar aid has already been sent, and such cooperation is vital in supporting those affected,” she added.