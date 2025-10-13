MS Waste sets MBR record with Malaysia’s first lithium battery recovery plant

NILAI: MS Waste Management Sdn Bhd has entered the Malaysia Book of Records as the first company in the country to conduct lithium battery recovery with a comprehensive environmental control system.

The recognition coincided with the launch of the company’s SW103 Scheduled Waste Recovery Facility for used lithium batteries, the first such facility in Malaysia with an integrated environmental pollution control system licensed by the Department of Environment.

MSWM chairman Datuk Abdul Rahman Rahim said the high-tech facility represents a significant step toward sustainable scheduled waste management, setting a new benchmark for green innovation in the country.

“With over 20 years of experience, MSWM is committed to providing comprehensive solutions for scheduled waste management, covering analysis, treatment, recycling and logistics,“ he said during the facility launch.

“Our focus goes beyond profit. We support the nation’s aspiration for net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 while prioritising environmental preservation and full compliance with international standards.”

The RM60 million facility can process up to 2,160 tonnes of used lithium materials per month, according to Negeri Sembilan senior state executive councillor Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias.

He said the SW103 facility demonstrates how industry is aligning with the government’s priority to drive sustainable, responsible and green development.

“Through lithium battery recovery and scheduled waste processing technology, what was once considered waste is now a valuable new resource,“ Jalaluddin stated.

“This approach saves resources, reduces carbon emissions, strengthens the local raw material supply chain and creates high-skilled job opportunities.”

He described the initiative as a prime example of government-industry collaboration in advancing a circular economy, aligning with Malaysia’s commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals.

MSWM holds ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, and ISO 37001 certifications, demonstrating capabilities in quality management, occupational safety and anti-corruption governance.

Founded by managing director Datuk A. Mariasoosay Arulanandam and director Magathevan Anthony, MSWM has several new high-tech, resource-efficient and eco-friendly projects in development.

The company’s main focus is developing innovative technologies for managing scheduled and domestic solid waste to enhance safety, efficiency and compliance with international standards.

This approach is expected to contribute to environmental sustainability and improve quality of life, aligning with Malaysia’s vision for a green and sustainable future. – Bernama