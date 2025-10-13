Syed Saddiq’s allocation appeal hearing set for October 27

PUTRAJAYA: The Court of Appeal has fixed October 27 to hear Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman’s appeal against the withdrawal of his constituency allocations.

Syed Saddiq and three others are challenging the High Court’s dismissal of their judicial review application last December.

Lawyer Lim Wei Jiet confirmed the hearing date after case management before Court of Appeal senior assistant registrar Ahmad Izuddin Fajri Fakrullah.

The applicants seek to quash the government’s decision to withhold RM500,000 from RM1.7 million intended for Muar parliamentary welfare programmes.

They also want Syed Saddiq’s access to the myKHAS system reinstated and several cancelled projects worth RM230,300 restored.

The appeal challenges the refusal to approve any funds for Syed Saddiq’s ‘Projek Mesra Rakyat’ or similar 2024 initiatives.

The applicants contend these actions violate their constitutional rights under Article 8 of the Federal Constitution.

Syed Saddiq and the three voters named the Prime Minister and Government of Malaysia as respondents in their application.

The High Court had previously dismissed their leave application, ruling it was filed out of time. – Bernama