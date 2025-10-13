Macron accuses rivals of destabilising French PM as budget vote looms

SHARM EL SHEIKH: French President Emmanuel Macron has accused rival political forces of deliberately destabilising newly reappointed Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu.

Macron declared that everyone must work towards national stability as Lecornu prepares for a critical policy speech in parliament.

The hard-left France Unbowed party and far-right National Rally have both threatened to topple the government formed late Sunday.

Macron criticised political opponents for fuelling division during his arrival at the Gaza summit in Egypt.

He stated that political forces instigating Lecornu’s destabilisation bear full responsibility for the current chaos.

France has remained in political crisis since Macron’s 2024 snap elections produced a hung parliament.

Lecornu’s initial cabinet collapsed within 24 hours amid criticism over its unchanged composition.

Macron’s Friday reappointment of Lecornu as prime minister triggered immediate opposition vows to oust the government.

Lecornu described himself as a warrior monk and promised his new team would deliver a budget before year’s end.

The government will present a draft budget targeting a deficit below five percent of GDP.

The cabinet must allow parliament seventy days to examine the budget plan before December’s deadline.

Macron’s party lost its parliamentary majority in last year’s elections, leaving Lecornu dependent on unstable alliances.

The leftist Socialists have threatened to vote against the government unless Lecornu reverses pension reforms.

The right-wing Republicans announced they would only cooperate with the government on individual bills.

Macron refused to speculate about potentially dissolving parliament if the government fails again.

He simply stated his desire for the country to move forward without making any political bets. – AFP