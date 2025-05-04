KUALA LUMPUR: MSA Safety, a United States safety equipment manufacturer and supplier, has mobilised resources to support critical emergency response operations for the gas pipeline fire in Putra Heights that occurred on Tuesday morning.

Its Asia–Pacific (APAC) vice president Vitor Kiem said its Malaysian team coordinated the provision of personal protective equipment (PPE) and gas detection equipment, including MSA Safety’s Altair Multigas Detector units, on loan to assist the response team.

He said the services provided also included on-site ‘bump tests’ for gas detectors to ensure sensors are functioning and alarms are operating as intended, as well as equipment repair, usage tracking and documentation.

“Providing our safety equipment and expertise during this critical time is part of our commitment to keeping first responders, our customers and communities safe. We will continue to offer support throughout the response operations,” he said in a statement today.

He added that MSA Safety is assisting operational teams, safety officers and regulatory bodies, including the Fire and Rescue Department, the Petronas health and safety team, Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), the Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) and other authorities.