MTL: JPNIN Kelantan to send 40 unity squad members for flood training

PASIR PUTEH: The Kelantan National Unity and National Integration Department (JPNIN) will send 40 Unity Squad members for training in preparation for the Northeast Monsoon (MTL).

JPNIN director Ahmad Nazif Mohamad said the squad members involved are expected to undergo training at Tasik Kenyir, Terengganu, in the middle of next month.

“We will send all members of the Unity Squad in Kelantan to participate in training sessions, including rescue operations and other preparedness activities, to face potential floods.

“Meanwhile, at the neighbourhood watch areas (KRT) level, we will also carry out area clean-up operations and assist residents once the flood recedes,” he told reporters after officiating the closing ceremony of the state-level ‘Kenali Budaya Kita’ programme at Sekolah Kebangsaan Cherang Ruku, here yesterday.

The MTL, commonly known as the monsoon season in Malaysia, began on Nov 5 and will last until March 2025. It is expected to bring five to seven episodes of heavy rainfall in Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, Johor, Sarawak and Sabah.

Commenting further, Ahmad Nazif said nearly 80 per cent of the 455 KRTs in Kelantan are active in organising various programmes and activities, including arts, culture, and community safety.

“As for inactive KRTs, these are typically older organisations. If they remain inactive, our officers will discuss with the village head (Tok Penghulu) to identify suitable individuals to appoint as KRT committee members within a two-year period,” he said.