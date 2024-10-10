MTL preparation: Emergency warning through smartphones being examined - Fahmi

PUTRAJAYA: Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said that the flood warning system will be improved in preparation for the Northeast Monsoon (MTL), with smartphone warnings complementing the existing siren system.

He explained that some countries have an emergency warning system that is not based on the short message system (SMS) but on a smartphone shortcut that notifies users of a disaster.

“I will discuss with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) what telecommunication companies can do to aid the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) and the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA).

“This is to notify the people, especially in a certain area, (which) apart from the flood siren, warnings could be notified by phone, as well as the latest information. We will look into this facility,” he told the media after the Communications Ministry’s Monthly Assembly here today.

Also present were Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching, Communications Ministry’s Secretary-General Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa, MCMC Managing Director Datuk Mohd Ali Hanafiah Mohd Yunus, Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) Chief Executive Officer Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin and Editor-in-Chief Arul Rajoo Durar Raj.

Fahmi also urged agencies under his ministry to enhance their preparedness for the Northeast Monsoon which is anticipated to increase rainfall and cause damage to telecommunications network facilities.

“We should be prepared with equipment in the event of a flood; (must) be quick to mobilise and help,” he said.

Fahmi added that aid has already been mobilised to support ministry staff and agency personnel affected by floods in recent weeks.

The country is expected to experience the Northeast Monsoon phenomenon earlier, in the fourth week of this month, compared to the initial forecast of early November. It is expected to bring heavy rain and the risk of floods.

Meanwhile, the Minister has also requested that Bernama, the Broadcasting Department (RTM), the Information Department (JaPEN), and the Community Communications Department (JKOM) assist in helping the public understand the essence of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s Budget 2025 speech on Oct 18.

“In the recent Cabinet Strategic Communications Committee meeting, we discussed strategies to help the public grasp the essence of the message and announcements that the Prime Minister will present next Friday (Oct 18),” he said.