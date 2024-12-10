Mufti bill ensures more structured mufti powers - Fahmi

KUALA LUMPUR: The Mufti Bill (Federal Territories) 2024 to be tabled for second and third reading in the upcoming Parliament session will not expand the powers of the mufti, says Minister of Communications Fahmi Fadzil.

Fahmi, who is also the Unity Government spokesman, said that instead, it is aimed at ensuring that the jurisdiction of the mufti is more orderly and clear, thus preventing any disputes over actions taken by the mufti.

He said that the bill would also ensure that the role of the mufti has greater clarity in terms of the constitution and the laws of the country.

“I have also been informed by the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar, that almost all the articles and clauses contained in this bill are nearly identical to the Sabah Fatwa Enactment passed in 2004 concerning the Sabah Mufti.

“This means that Sabah has had the same kind of law for over 20 years. There has been no change in terms of practices or freedom of religion for non-Muslims. We still see festivals like Pesta Kaamatan being celebrated as usual,“ he said after attending the Lembah Pantai Health Programme with IMU Cares here today.

Mohd Na’im Mokhtar previously said that the bill would be tabled for its second and third readings during the Parliamentary session starting on Monday (Octr 14).

The Mufti Bill (Federal Territories) 2024 aims at, among other things, to provide a definition for Ahli Sunnah Wal Jamaah, with its theology based on the Al-Asyairah and Al-Maturidiah teachings.

Yesterday, 14 groups based in Sarawak and Sabah claimed that the bill would turn Malaysia into an Islamic state overnight.

They also claimed that the bill violated the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) and represented a direct attack on the secular system in the country.

In response, Fahmi urged those making negative remarks about the bill to review the history of similar laws in Sabah.

“For those making such accusations, I recommend revisiting the history of Sabah, which enacted this law 20 years ago, and there has been no negative impact.

“Therefore, do not view this matter with suspicion, and it is important to understand the law. We want Islam, for Muslims, not only to be respected but to ensure that, legally, everything is well-ordered,“ he said.