Muhyiddin concedes non-Malays still doubt Bersatu

SHAH ALAM: Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin admitted that the non-Malay community is still hesitant in supporting the party.

He said in a series of by-elections and the state by-election recently, Bersatu and Perikatan Nasional’s support largely came from Malay and Bumiputera voters.“There is non-Malay support but it should be step up much more.

“Therefore as a party upholding the spirit of new nationalism for Malaysia, Bersatu cannot depend solely on the support of Malays and Bumiputeras to form the government,” he said.

He said this in his policy speech when opening the seventh Bersatu annual general assembly at Ideal Shah Alam Convention Centre (IDCC) here today.

Also present were Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin, three vice-presidents Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin, Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee and Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu as well as secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

Meanwhile, Muhyiddin also denied the existence of a particular group or camp of leaders in Bersatu.

“No one should be poking around here and there. They say there is this camp and this camp. There is that group and this group that will weaken and break us. This is all nonsense. I will never condone this nonsense in our party,” he said.