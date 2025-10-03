Multinational companies create high-income jobs in Malaysia, says PM

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim says multinational companies with large capacities like Grab Holdings Inc (Grab) play an important role in creating high-income jobs.

He said multinational companies also have an important role in supporting capacity development related to the use of artificial intelligence (AI).

“The government welcomes these commitments and initiatives so that the welfare of Grab drivers and riders is assured,” he posted on Facebook.

He also said that he received a courtesy call from Grab co-founder and chief executive officer Anthony Tan and his delegation on Thursday (October 2).

Anwar added that during the meeting, several issues were discussed, including the implementation of the targeted petrol subsidy through the BUDI MADANI RON95 (BUDI95) initiative, which directly benefits e-hailing drivers by helping to reduce their daily operating costs.

This move, he added, not only eased their burden but also strengthened the e-hailing sector as a vital component of the country’s public transportation sector. - Bernama