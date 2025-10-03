Police seek public help to locate missing 16-year-old girl in Kajang

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police is seeking public assistance to find a 16-year-old girl who has been missing since yesterday afternoon.

Kajang district police chief ACP Naazron Abdul Yusof confirmed that teenager S. Saamini was last seen at her home in Section 2, Bandar Rinching.

A missing persons report was subsequently lodged at 4 pm yesterday.

The missing girl has a slight build and stands approximately 140 centimetres tall.

She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information about Saamini’s whereabouts should contact their nearest police station immediately.

The public can also reach the Kajang district police headquarters at 03-8911 4222.

Investigating officer SM Zul Fahmi Yasin can be contacted directly at 017-703 8868 for any relevant information. – Bernama