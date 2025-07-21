Malaysia-Thailand boat race to boost border economy - Kelantan Exco

PASIR MAS: The plan to hold a boat race competition between Malaysia and Thailand along Sungai Golok could breathe new life into a shared cultural tradition while boosting the local economy.

Kelantan Tourism, Culture, Arts and Heritage Committee chairman Datuk Kamaruddin Md Nor said the event would create opportunities for small businesses, homestay operators, and tourism service providers in Pasir Mas and nearby border areas.

“We feel that events like this can revive the local economy because travellers will come not just to watch the boat race, but also to sample the traditional food, stay in local hotels or homestays and purchase handicrafts,“ he told reporters during a trial race at Sungai Golok.

The proposed venue, Pohon Jambu base, is already a popular gathering spot for Malaysian and Thai communities.

Kamaruddin noted that its strategic location would directly benefit nearby economic activities.

“This place is beautiful and suitable for such an event because the river is not too wide and already has basic facilities. We also receive good cooperation from the Sungai Golok authorities,“ he said.

Discussions are underway to expand the event by including more teams from Kelantan and Thailand’s Narathiwat province, potentially making it an annual affair.

A unique blindfolded boat race is also being considered to attract more visitors.

The recent two-day trial race featured 40 teams, including five from Malaysia, drawing around 1,000 spectators.

Such events not only preserve cultural heritage but also play a key role in revitalising the border economy, heavily reliant on tourism. - Bernama