Muslims must defend, support Palestine - MKI

KUALA LUMPUR: Muslims are obligated to defend and uphold the rights of the Palestinian people and nation against all forms of oppression, aggression, and occupation by the Israeli Zionist regime, says the Muzakarah Committee of the National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs Malaysia (MKI).

The decision was reached during its meeting held from Sept 24 to 26 to discuss the duty of defending Palestine against Israeli aggression.

MKI Muzakarah Committee chairman Datuk Dr Nooh Gadut, in a statement today, said Muslims must also support the recognition of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state, in line with United Nations Security Council resolutions and human rights principles.

He emphasised the need for Muslims to unite in defending and liberating Masjid al-Aqsa.

“Boycotting is sanctioned in Islam, especially to defend and uphold the objectives of ‘maqasid syariah’. Such actions align with the demands of ‘jihad’, particularly in the context of wealth,“ he said.

Nooh explained that boycotting companies or entities with interests linked to the Zionist regime should adhere to specific guidelines, including the goal of pressuring these companies to change their policies, visions, missions, and strategies regarding Palestine and halting Israel’s oppression.

He added that the boycott should target companies involved in colonial activities and aiding the Zionist regime, such as supplying computer equipment, machinery, or tools used to destroy Palestinian property and lives, and providing financial support.

“The Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM), as the coordinating body, has conveyed its legal opinion to Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah, who serves as MKI Chairman. This matter was also presented to the 267th Meeting of the Conference of Rulers on Oct 23 and 24.

“In this regard, the Conference of Rulers has taken note of the agreed legal views, and state religious authorities may consider adopting this decision for the gazettement of fatwas in their respective states,“ he added.