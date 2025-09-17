My father always put the people’s welfare first - Raja Ideris’ son

SHAH ALAM: Raja Azlan Raja Ideris, the second son of former Selangor State Executive Councillor Datuk Raja Ideris Raja Ahmad, shared that his father always put the people’s welfare first, even as his health declined and he appeared less in public.

He said his father’s commitment to serving the community became second nature to him, owing to his extensive experience in the political landscape, particularly through Barisan Nasional (BN) and Selangor UMNO.

“Family members, neighbours, political allies, or anyone who knew him would attest that my father was always dedicated to working for the people, even when he wasn’t getting enough rest.

“I believe the younger generation, especially in politics, can learn from my late father. He was always looking for ways to help others and never stopped working for the people,” he told Bernama when met at the Shah Alam Royal Mausoleum in Section 5, here today.

Raja Azlan added that last month, his late father had received visits from family and friends when he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at KPJ Selangor Specialist Hospital. Many expressed their gratitude for his father’s contributions during his active years in politics.

Earlier today, Raja Ideris, who served as the state assemblyman for Sabak (1990-2008) and Sungai Air Tawar (2008-2013), died of old age at his residence in Section 7, here. He was 81.

He also served as an Executive Council member under the leadership of former Selangor Menteri Besar Tan Sri Abu Hassan Omar and Dr Mohamad Khir Toyo.

He held portfolios in Rural Development, Agriculture and Fisheries, as well as Agricultural Modernisation, Natural Resources Management, and Entrepreneurial Development.

His remains were laid to rest at the Shah Alam Royal Mausoleum at 5.40 pm, following the funeral prayer at the Sultan Salahuddin Aziz Shah Mosque, which was attended by about 400 congregants. – Bernama