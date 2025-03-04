KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Special Search and Rescue Team (SMART) has so far managed to remove a total of eight earthquake victims in Myanmar’s Sagaing district, entering the fifth day of a search and rescue (SAR) operation in the country.

The National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) said in a statement that the location of the team’s focus today was the rubble of a school where it is believed that there are still trapped victims.

“The designation of the worksite for MAS-01 was determined by the Local Disaster Management Authority (LEMA) based on the complexity of the collapse which required advanced equipment to be carried by MAS-01,“ the statement said.

According to the statement, of the total victims who were removed, three men, three women, as well as a child were found dead, while an adult man was found alive.

NADMA said all 50 officers and personnel on duty at the mission were in good condition so far, but some of them experienced minimal hot weather symptoms, such as hoarseness.

“Search and rescue work is carried out jointly with the local rescue team. The application of high cultural awareness with respect for local culture by the MAS-01 Team, avoids assignment conflicts between domestic and foreign teams,“ the statement said.

Last Friday, an earthquake measuring 7.7 on the Richter scale struck Myanmar with Mandalay, Bago, Magway, northeastern Shan state, Sagaing and Naypyidaw among the worst affected areas, as well as neighbouring Thailand.

All SMART officers and personnel landed safely at Naypyidaw International Airport aboard two Royal Malaysian Air Force A400M aircraft last Sunday before the team travelled 270 kilometres by road to Sagaing district to start the SAR.