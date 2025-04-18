BANGKOK: Chairman of Myanmar’s State Administration Council Senior General Min Aung Hlaing and Prime Minister of Myanmar’s National Unity Government (NUG) Mahn Win Khaing Than have pledged to extend the ceasefire in the country and ensure the safety of humanitarian workers, said Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The Malaysian Prime Minister said the leaders gave this assurance at separate discussions he held with both parties during his working visit to Thailand.

“I appealed to both leaders to ensure peace, avoid new conflicts, and reduce military presence, as these are essential for the success of humanitarian efforts.

“The indication I received from both is that they are committed to extending the ceasefire. This is a precondition imposed by all parties involved in humanitarian operations,“ he told reporters at the end of his two-day visit today.

Anwar said he would immediately inform fellow ASEAN leaders to boost regional coordination and enable more personnel from member countries to take part in relief operations.

“They have pledged to honour their commitments. There will be a ceasefire and no unnecessary provocations. Otherwise, the entire humanitarian exercise could fail,“ he said.

Anwar also welcomed recent measures taken to ease tensions in Myanmar, including the release of nearly 4,900 detainees on Wednesday night.

“It is a very positive sign of goodwill, which may allow ASEAN to engage with them more meaningfully. During my discussions, I emphasised the importance of ceasing fire and enabling humanitarian efforts to cover all of Myanmar, regardless of the regions or political affiliations involved. I received assurances to this effect,“ he said.

Malaysia has played an active role in the relief response, starting with the deployment of the SMART search and rescue team. A Malaysian field hospital has since been set up in Myanmar, staffed by medical personnel from the Malaysian Armed Forces.

On Thursday, Anwar met Min Aung Hlaing, with former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra also present. The following morning, Anwar held a virtual meeting with Mahn Win Khaing Than to discuss Myanmar’s escalating humanitarian needs.

Myanmar state media reported that the military government granted amnesty to nearly 4,900 prisoners to mark the country’s traditional New Year. An independent watchdog noted that at least 22 of those released were political detainees.

Just two days after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck central Myanmar on March 28, the Special Malaysia Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (SMART) was deployed to Naypyidaw, under Operation Starlight III, conducting search and rescue (SAR) operations and distributing aid.

The Myanmar Meteorological and Hydrological Department has reported 109 aftershocks since the initial quake, including a 6.4-magnitude tremor.

The disaster has left over 3,600 people dead, more than 4,800 injured, and at least 141 still missing. An estimated nine million people, including 2.7 million children, have been severely affected across 58 townships in East Bago, Kayin, Magway, Mandalay, Nay Pyi Taw, Southern Shan and Sagaing.