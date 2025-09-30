Myanmar man arrested in Chemor for suspected murder of wife

IPOH: Police have arrested a Myanmar national suspected of murdering his wife at a house in Kampung Kuala Kuang, Chemor.

Ipoh district police chief ACP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad stated the 37-year-old suspect was detained after police discovered his wife unconscious at approximately 3.40 pm.

Police received a call around 12.30 pm from a man requesting ambulance assistance for a 28-year-old unconscious Myanmar woman at the location.

A team from Ipoh district police headquarters rushed to the scene and found the woman deceased with visible strangulation marks on her neck.

The victim’s body has been sent to the Forensic Department of Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun in Ipoh for post-mortem examination.

Police continue investigating to determine the exact motive behind this tragic incident. – Bernama