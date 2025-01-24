MyBorderPass records over 150,000 users within 21 days

JELI: The MyBorderPass application has recorded over 150,000 users within 21 days of its launch, says Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

He said MyBorderPass was part of his ministry’s efforts to enhance the efficiency of public service delivery systems, particularly for agencies like the Immigration Department that dealt directly with the public.

“Our approach is to ensure a more efficient delivery system. If transactions can be completed online, the public need not visit physical counters. This not only saves time but also increases user satisfaction.

“The Immigration Department has implemented various innovations, including the installation of 40 auto-gates using facial recognition technology, artificial intelligence (AI), and QR codes at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) since Jan 1,“ he said during a press conference after officiating the handover ceremony for the newly constructed Jeli District Police Headquarters building here today.

“Last year, KLIA recorded 15 million departures and nearly 14 million arrivals. With such a high number of travellers, auto-gate technology, capable of processing users in three seconds, is a game changer for our immigration system,” he added.

Saifuddin Nasution said the MyBorderPass application had been downloaded by over 500,000 users and had become the preferred option for those seeking a smoother immigration clearance process.

He also announced plans to expand auto-gate facilities to other major airports, including those in Penang, Kuching (Sarawak), Kota Kinabalu (Sabah), and Langkawi (Kedah), within this year.

“This step not only reduces congestion but also addresses issues such as integrity at manual counters. We are also in discussions with the Ministry of Finance to secure support for implementing more reforms,” he said.

Saifuddin Nasution emphasised the importance of the country’s image at key entry points, particularly this year, as Malaysia chairs ASEAN and prepares for Visit Malaysia Year 2026.

“Malaysia will host over 400 ASEAN meetings throughout the year, involving senior officials, ministers, and heads of state. Therefore, the country’s entry points must project a professional and welcoming image,” he said.

With these latest innovations, Saifuddin Nasution is optimistic that tourists and local users will enjoy an improved experience at Malaysia’s entry points, bolstering confidence in the nation’s public services.