MyCorps alumni encouraged to serve in public sector

PUTRAJAYA: Alumni of the Malaysian Youth Volunteerism Leadership Programme (MyCorps) are encouraged to serve in the public sector, considering their strong commitment during MyCorps missions, said Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh.

She said MyCorps participants have a strong work ethic and sincerity, qualities essential in public service, which ultimately can positively impact the nation.

“I hope to see more MyCorps alumni join the public service. Earlier, a volunteer mentioned that a one-month mission is not enough. In reality, even 12 months wouldn’t be sufficient because there is so much to do.

“Imagine if these volunteers become school teachers or engineers at the Public Works Department – I believe we would have the right spirit in public service. Not because they are forced but because they truly want to serve and that is what matters most,” she said during the MyCorps Mission 9@Borneo 2.0 Ignition Ceremony here today.

MyCorps is a programme under the Ministry of Youth and Sports aimed at developing professional, high-quality and skilled Malaysian youth volunteer leaders with strong volunteerism values, allowing them to compete locally and internationally.

She said the ministry aims to organise the programme four times a year (every three months) instead of once a year due to the high demand from youth.

“I believe we can enhance the MyCorps programme...and produce more youth with a deeper understanding of communities and their challenges.

“So, the ministry invites interested parties to sponsor this programme, as we are committed to empowering youth,” she added.

Meanwhile, MyCorps Alumni president Syed Salleh Syed Sulaiman welcomed Hannah’s suggestion on alumni involvement in public service, adding that the alumni association will introduce more programmes to encourage youth to serve in the government sector.

“...when they join the MyCorps programme, they get the opportunity to experience true and noble values in serving the community. And once they complete the programme, they become more interested in joining public service,” he added.