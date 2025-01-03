PUTRAJAYA: Malaysians can now check the status of their Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (STR) or their applications for the cash aid at the official STR portal using the Malaysian Digital Identity (MyDigital ID).

The Malaysian Inland Revenue Board (IRB) said this aligns with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s announcement when tabling the 2025 Budget regarding the benefits of My Digital ID as a key enabler of digital services for citizens and a cornerstone of the country’s digital transformation.

MyDigital ID is a unique digital identity for Malaysians, allowing them seamless access to government agency systems.

In line with this initiative, IRB has integrated MyDigital ID as a Single Sign-On (SSO) option for its MyTax Taxation System (MyTax) and Rahmah Cash Donation Assistance System (MySTR).

The use of MyDigital ID as an SSO option for the MyTax system is the first facility developed by the IRB and was implemented last Jan 1, enabling users to access the TIN Number (Tax Identification Number) search function.

According to IRB, a total of 578,828 users have used MyDigital ID to access the MyTax service for TIN Number search.

“This data reflects a positive trend and user acceptance of the MyDigital ID which is a trusted, secure, and efficient platform,“ the statement read.

The IRB expects 9,665,476 users of the STR portal will use this facility and the number of users is expected to increase along with STR applications that are opened throughout the year.

They can still use both IDs, namely MySTR or MyDigital ID to access the STR portal via the link https://bantuantunnai.hasil.gov.my, it said.