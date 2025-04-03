PUTRAJAYA: The MyDigital ID registration rate is expected to increase in the second quarter of this year (April 1 to June 30) following the strategy adopted by the National Registration Department (NRD) as the main agency implementing pre-registration.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said pre-registration for Malaysians as young as 12 years old will be automatically registered in the MyDigital ID system (a government initiative for authenticated online identity verification).

“To increase this number (of registration), the strategy we discussed earlier in the meeting is that the NRD will pre-register Malaysians when they reach the age of 12,“ he said at an iftar event with the media here today.

Apart from that, Saifuddin Nasution said another strategy is registration when losing a MyKad which will be registered automatically.

“...or when a MyKad is lost, (a Malaysian) goes to the NRD and we will register the person. We hope that by the second quarter of this year there will be an increase in this registration so that we can do transactions using single sign-on,“ he said.

Saifuddin said the strategy was agreed upon in the National Digital Identity Council meeting which he had chaired earlier.

“In the meeting, the NRD was given an important task (as the lead agency) by the Ministry of Home Affairs (KDN) to implement the Digital ID programme,” he said.

He said that although it is not a legal obligation, its use will be a major requirement in government affairs and will subsequently be extended to the private sector.

He said that only 1.8 million Malaysians have registered for MyDigital ID to date since it was launched last year by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“This figure is still low, whereas the benefits of MyDigital ID are huge because it will verify the identity of every individual dealing with government departments and will eventually be used in the private sector as well,“ he said.

In December last year, the media reported that Anwar expressed regret over the delay in the MyDigital ID project as well as the second 5G network, the two national digital initiatives to be implemented.