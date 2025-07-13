‘I felt forgotten’ — Student’s cry sparks wave of love

A Malaysian university student’s raw and emotional TikTok video has gone viral, drawing nationwide attention to the hidden struggles many young people endure behind closed doors — and the unexpected kindness that can still be found online.

In the video, TikTok user @aqimmy recounts how just a week ago, his mother called him “stupid” and worse for needing financial support for his studies — despite her recent RM120,000 spending on a Hajj trip and plans for a vacation in Sabah.

“I wanted to quit and start working, but she won’t allow it,” he said.

“When I first enrolled, my parents promised to support me until I graduate. Since I was small, I was always denied things — a new bed, new clothes.

“She said it was because she was saving for my education. But where is that money now?”

In an earlier video, he also alleged emotional and physical abuse, including being punched by his father even after their return from Hajj — a moment he had once hoped would bring change.

While some netizens coldly told him to “grow up,” thousands rallied behind him with messages of solidarity and compassion.

“Emotional torture,” wrote @justme.

“She made you feel like a burden even though she promised to support you. That’s abuse.”

Others, like @miramunirah92, praised his resilience: “It means you did well in SPM despite all that stress. Just finish your studies, do part-time work if you must.”

In a follow-up post, the student said many had reached out to offer part-time jobs, shelter, and donations — though he hasn’t accepted them yet.

“I’ve never felt seen like this,” he said, crying.

“A lot of people are messaging me. I just wanted to be heard. Maybe it’s 20 years too late... but I felt even God had forgotten me.”

He also reminded viewers not to judge.

“I’ve worked before — at Bata, at Nando’s (to ease the financial problems). This wasn’t a pity post. It was just a confession.”

His story, though painful, is now a testament to how strangers online can show compassion when it’s needed most.

As @IraMonMon commented: “I went through this kind of relationship too.

“It’s okay — take your time to grow, and leave your parents for a while if you must. It’s okay to be sad.

“But try not to dwell on how unfair life is. Let’s make our lives meaningful instead of staying stuck in their toxic behavior.”

Though the internet can often be cruel, this story reminds us it can also be a place for healing — where strangers step up to offer hope, empathy, and the simple reminder: you are not alone.