MyDigital ID registrations hit 2.8 million in Q2 2025

KUALA LUMPUR: Around 2.8 million Malaysians have registered for MyDigital ID as of the second quarter of 2025, marking a significant rise from 1.8 million in the first quarter.

The surge in registrations is attributed to growing use-cases, including access to government and private sector services.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa highlighted key applications driving adoption.

“Examples include logging into the MyGOV portal, accessing the MyJPJ app and verifying prepaid SIM card ownership. As more government and private sector services adopt MyDigital ID, public demand for registration naturally rises,” she said during the Dewan Rakyat session.

The update was provided in response to a query from Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee (PN–Beluran), who sought details on MyDigital ID’s implementation progress, system integration, and its impact on public services.

On system integration, Dr Zaliha confirmed that 82 application systems have been linked with MyDigital ID.

This includes 35 fully integrated government systems, 17 in implementation, and 21 in early discussions.

Additionally, seven non-government systems have been integrated, with two more underway.

To ensure wider accessibility, the government is collaborating with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to improve internet connectivity in rural areas.

Dr Zaliha added that efforts are being made to combat cybercrime through partnerships with MCMC and the Royal Malaysia Police, including prepaid SIM verification via MyDigital ID, expected by Q3 2025. - Bernama