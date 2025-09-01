MyKasih increases SARA terminal capacity by 60% after RM91 million spending

KUALA LUMPUR: MyKasih Foundation has increased the processing capacity of its Sumbangan Asas Rahmah terminal by 60% to ensure smooth transactions nationwide.

The foundation announced that its technical team will continue monitoring system performance and take immediate action to improve capabilities.

Nearly 600,000 transactions were successfully completed by 5pm on day two of the RM100 one-off aid disbursement.

This represents a 20% increase compared to transaction numbers at the same time the previous day.

The total number of SARA and SARA Appreciation transactions across both days reached 1.45 million transactions.

These transactions involved public spending of RM91 million nationwide.

Slow transaction processing rates were still reported in several locations including Selangor, Perak, Sabah and Melaka.

This situation may have been caused by high buyer numbers during the long weekend holiday.

MyKasih staff have been deployed at selected hypermarkets to help resolve issues and provide support to traders.

The public is advised to plan purchases during off-peak hours such as weekday mornings to avoid congestion.

Shoppers unable to redeem the one-off aid were forced to pay with their own cash after shopping at some of the 7,300 registered retail outlets.

The RM100 SARA one-off appreciation aid credit remains valid until 31 December 2025. – Bernama