MyNAP to be completed next year - Nik Nazmi

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia aims to complete its National Adaptation Plan (MyNAP) by next year, focusing on both mitigation and adaptation strategies.

Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said it is in line with the goal of enhancing resilience and building capacity to address climate change challenges.

“Next year, we hope to complete our national adaptation plan. I think this is very critical because while the climate change bill will cover both mitigation and adaptation, a lot of it will be focused on mitigation.

“I think for mitigation, as a country for Malaysia, our contributions to emissions globally is relatively small.

“With a population of 30 million, as a high middle-income country, we’re still not a major contributor in that sense, but (more on) adaptation, because recognising that climate change is real, looking at the weather patterns over the past few years, not just the floods, I think floods get a lot of focus. But look at the heatwaves.”

Nik Nazmi said this during fireside chat with the moderator, Chair of the Council, Climate Governance Malaysia, Dr. Gary Theseira at the National Climate Governance Summit (NCGS) 2025 at Sasana Kijang here, today.

The minister said MyNAP plan will outline strategies and measures to help the country adapt to the impacts of climate change.

With the theme Transition Finance: The Foundation of the Transition Economy, NCGS 2025 is taking place from today until April 11, bringing together policymakers, industry leaders, and global experts to spotlight transition finance as a cornerstone of ASEAN’s sustainable future.