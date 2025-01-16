N.Sembilan PTG discovers no gold in Lenggeng

SEREMBAN: An initial investigation by the Negeri Sembilan Land and Mines Office (PTG) in collaboration with the State Department of Minerals and Geoscience (JMG) found no evidence of gold in the river area in Lenggeng, where gold mining activities were reportedly taking place.

Negeri Sembilan PTG director Mohd Faizal Abdul Manap said they went to the location yesterday, but no gold discoveries were made.

He said that several mineral samples were taken for laboratory analysis.

“Initial findings found no gold there, JMG has taken some samples from the location for analysis,” he told Bernama today.

Mohd Faizal said only one company had been granted a gold mining licence in Gemas, but mining operations have yet to commence.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that the state government had instructed PTG and JMG to investigate claims of gold discoveries in an area in Lenggeng.