KUALA LUMPUR: The National Artificial Intelligence Office (NAIO) is developing a framework to regulate artificial intelligence (AI) with a strong focus on ethical practices and security.

Deputy Digital Minister Datuk Wilson Ugak Anak Kumbong said the initiative aims to identify gaps in existing frameworks, including emerging issues such as using AI for criminal activities.

“Through one of NAIO’s deliverables, there is an opportunity to establish cross-ministerial and law enforcement collaborations (such as with the Home Affairs Ministry and the Royal Malaysia Police), including the potential formation of sectoral enforcement groups to address these issues.

“NAIO has established a Working Group focusing on key areas, including AI Regulation and Policy, AI Security, and AI Safety,“ he said during the question-and-answer session in the Dewan Negara today.

He was replying to a question from Senator Hussin Ismail on how the government is utilising advanced AI technology to combat online fraud and scams.

Wilson said the working group comprises experts from various fields, including academia, industry professionals, and corporate experts and that they contribute ideas, recommendations, and policy suggestions on enforcement, risk assessment, and threats like cyberattacks and misinformation.

He added that CyberSecurity Malaysia is also actively researching AI-based technologies, such as ‘machine learning’, to develop tools that improve cyber threat detection and prevention capabilities.

“In partnership with local universities, the emphasis is on predictive analytics for Malaysia’s Threat Landscape, threat detection within networks, and developing systems utilising Large Language Models (LLM),“ he said.