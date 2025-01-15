Najib admits relying on Jho Low for help in 2016 China trip

PUTRAJAYA: Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak admitted in the High Court today that he relied on Jho Low to assist his special officer, Datuk Amhari Efendi Nazaruddin, in exploring potential wealth-generating projects during a visit to China in June 2016.

Testifying as the first defence witness in his trial over allegations of misappropriating RM2.3 billion of 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) funds, the former prime minister said Jho Low’s assistance was needed because he had good relations with business people in China.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Ahmad Akram Gharib, however, questioned this decision, given that at the time, Jho Low, whose real name is Low Taek Jho, was widely reported to have been involved in misusing 1MDB funds.

Ahmad Akram: The story of 1MDB’s misappropriation at that time was said to involve an individual named Jho Low. He was widely known as the person who defrauded the country at that time.

Najib: The story was widespread then.

Ahmad Akram: Given that, why did you still need his help to assist Amhari in China?

Najib: Because I wanted to generate wealth for Malaysia as quickly as possible. He (Jho Low) had connections there, so we used him, but not to ask China to solve our debt.

Najib, however, agreed with Ahmad Akram’s suggestion that despite Jho Low being known as a fraudster at the time, he still sought his help as long as the project in China could benefit the country.

When asked by Ahmad Akram what project was being referred to, Najib responded, “The ECRL project.”

Meanwhile, the prosecution also questioned Najib’s alleged decision to send Amhari to China on a covert mission to save 1MDB, which was drowning in debt in 2016.

Ahmad Akram suggested that Amhari’s trip to China was arranged by Jho Low and approved by Najib in a desperate attempt to get assistance from the country to resolve 1MDB’s massive debt.

Najib denied the prosecution’s suggestion, calling it unreasonable and something that would be condemned internationally.

“It’s impossible. What is the mechanism (for China to save 1MDB)? They (China) build infrastructure, we pay them. There’s no evidence, case closed lah,” said Najib.

Najib further explained that the real purpose of sending Amhari to China was to explore and meet with businessmen who were operating state-owned enterprises in China, and who were interested in participating in projects in Malaysia.

However, Najib failed to specifically name the businessmen Amhari was supposed to meet during the trip and said “Amhari was supposed to find out the names himself.”

When asked by Ahmad Akram why he did not involve officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs or Malaysia’s Ambassador to China in the trip, Najib said it was merely an exploratory visit.

“This is not official; this is just to explore... We will involve the Ministry of Foreign Affairs if it involves foreign policy, but this is related to the economy. We will involve the ambassador when it becomes official, that is when China agrees to cooperate,” explained Najib, who also denied allegations that Amhari was sent to China to safeguard his personal interests.

Ahmad Akram: My question is, why Amhari? Aren’t there many others in the Prime Minister’s Department and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs who are far more experienced in dealing with foreign countries?

Najib: I believe he is capable; after all, he was only there to explore (possibilities), not to make decisions. I needed someone who could provide quick feedback.

On Oct 30 last year, Judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah ordered Najib to enter his defence, after ruling that the prosecution had successfully established a prima facie case against him.

Najib faces 25 charges, including four counts of using his position to receive RM2.3 billion in 1MDB funds as bribes and 21 charges of money laundering involving the same amount.

The trial continues tomorrow.