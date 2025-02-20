Najib’s 1MDB trial adjourned as defence witness could not be located

PUTRAJAYA: Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s defence trial over allegations of misappropriating RM2.3 billion from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) funds at the High Court was adjourned today as a witness could not be located to testify.

Najib’s counsel, Wan Azwan Aiman Wan Fakhruddin, informed Justice Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah that the defence had included Brian Chia Hock Gee, a former partner at Wong & Partners law firm, as the 10th defence witness.

Wong & Partners was previously a legal advisor to 1MDB.

“Chia was initially listed in the prosecution’s witness list and had his statements recorded. However, he was never called to testify during the prosecution’s case, after which he was offered to us.

“Since January this year, we have made attempts to contact him but to no avail, and we also sought the help of the prosecution from whom we (the defence) were informed that they too couldn’t get hold of him or locate him,” the lawyer explained.

Wan Azwan Aiman further clarified that they had also contacted and spoken to other lawyers, but the legal fraternity does not know his whereabouts either.

“To the best of our assumption, he is not within the jurisdiction. Since Brian Chia is the only witness slotted in for the proceeding today, the defence would humbly seek adjournment until tomorrow morning,” he said.

In response to Wan Azwan Aiman’s explanation, Justice Sequerah asked the defence what steps they would take should the witness continue to be uncontactable.

Wan Azwan Aiman said they would proceed with other witnesses.

“But as far as Chia is concerned, it is incumbent for the prosecution to seek the best endeavour to have him available to us for us to examine him,” Wan Azwan said.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Kamal Baharin Omar agreed that Chia was an offered witness by the prosecution, and they will try their best to locate him.

Justice Sequerah then adjourned the proceeding until tomorrow morning.

On Oct 30 last year, Judge Sequerah ordered Najib to enter his defence after ruling that the prosecution had successfully established a prima facie case against him.

Najib, 71, faces 25 charges, including four counts of abusing his position to receive RM2.3 billion in 1MDB funds as bribes and 21 counts of money laundering involving the same amount.