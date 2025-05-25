PUTRAJAYA: Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi will lead Malaysia’s delegation to the Asia-Pacific Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) Forum 2025 and the High-Level Roundtable Meeting in South Korea.

In a statement today, the Ministry of Works said it received an invitation from South Korea’s Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport (MOLIT) and aims to explore potential collaborations, technology transfer in ITS and the development of infrastructure built on advanced technologies.

As Malaysia’s ITS Council chairman, Nanta is scheduled to attend the High-Level Roundtable Meeting on May 28 in Suwon Special City.

The roundtable is held alongside the Asia-Pacific ITS Forum 2025, which runs from May 28 to 30 at the Suwon Convention Centre.

“The meeting will gather ministers and leaders from across the Asia-Pacific region to exchange best practices and drive forward the ITS agenda and sustainable transport development,” the statement added.

“The high-level roundtable meeting will enable participating leaders and country representatives to strengthen global collaboration and chart a more inclusive path forward for ITS development,” the statement read.

The organisers are expecting over 10,000 participants and 196 exhibitors to attend the forum.

The ministry said the forum offers a valuable opportunity for Malaysia to showcase its national vision and strategies for sustainable mobility, driven by ITS technology.

The delegation will also engage with global industry players to share experiences and explore the mainstreaming of artificial intelligence (AI) and big data analytics as effective solutions to transport and mobility challenges.

“This working visit is expected to further enhance Malaysia-South Korea ties, which date back to 1960, particularly in the areas of technology, infrastructure and smart transport innovation,” the ministry said.

South Korea is currently Malaysia’s eighth-largest trading partner, with total trade at RM109.34 billion (USD23.94 billion) in 2024.