KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia was among the earliest nations to act swiftly and decisively to shield its industries, businesses and people from global economic and geopolitical shocks, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“We have rolled out strategic and comprehensive actions across all sectors to preserve our economic stability and national competitiveness.”

Anwar was speaking at Istana Negara yesterday in conjunction with the official birthday of His Majesty the King of Malaysia Sultan Ibrahim.

He said the government responded swiftly and strategically to a host of global disruptions, from geopolitical conflicts to rising trade tariffs.

Anwar added that the nation’s true strength goes beyond economic metrics and lies in the resilience and resolve of its people.

“Our agricultural sector, local products and domestic industries remain the backbone of the economy, all driven by a patriotic and increasingly self-reliant populace.

“The unwavering support of the people reflects not only patriotism but also an acute awareness of the need for self-sufficiency in these uncertain times.”

Malaysia, as Asean chair, has taken an active role in shaping regional diplomacy.

Anwar highlighted the recent Asean Summit as a diplomatic milestone, the first to bring together Asean, the Gulf Cooperation Council and China on a single platform.

He described the achievement as testament to Malaysia’s commitment to global collaboration, shared prosperity and common diplomatic interests.

Anwar also praised the success of the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition, crediting it to the professionalism of the Armed Forces and the strong coordination between public and private sectors.

Looking ahead to Visit Malaysia Year 2026, Anwar said the campaign would not only reinvigorate tourism but also serve as a vital engine for economic growth and job creation.

“It is an expression of our love for the country, our culture and our heritage. Malaysia will welcome the world with smiles, warmth and the genuine hospitality of our people.”

Reaffirming the government’s dedication to comprehensive reforms under the Malaysia Madani framework, Anwar said development must remain people-focused and rooted in values such as justice, dignity and compassion.

“Infrastructure development is not just about mega-projects like the East Coast Rail Link and the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone.

“We are prioritising essential public services – upgrading schools, enhancing hospitals and improving transport networks.”

He added that economic restructuring would continue, with emphasis on attracting high-quality investments, empowering SMEs, accelerating innovation and technology and ensuring that every Malaysian, regardless of race or background, has a fair shot at success.

Touching on national unity, Anwar stressed that cohesion is not a luxury but a necessity in an unpredictable world.

“In a world of rapid change and rising challenges, unity is indispensable. All efforts to strengthen national integration will be intensified to ensure that no one is left behind in our shared pursuit of a brighter future.”

He expressed his heartfelt appreciation for the King’s wise and unifying leadership.

“May Allah SWT continue to bless His Majesty to reign with strength, health and enduring wisdom.

“The people reaffirm their steadfast loyalty to His Majesty and remain united in shared commitment to the prosperity and progress of our beloved nation.”