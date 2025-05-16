Nation-building requires grassroots involvement - Nurul Izzah

KUALA LUMPUR: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) vice-president Nurul Izzah Anwar has stressed that the responsibility of nation-building does not rest solely on the shoulders of party leaders, but also requires the active participation of its members.

Citing people’s issues such as education, she said the party must continue showing genuine concern to restore public confidence in PKR.

“I look at the experiences of many countries, such as the United States and Germany... when people lose trust, sometimes they no longer see the party as capable of defending them. The only country I feel has truly implemented reforms is Mexico, and this is what we are doing now,” she said here tonight.

She was speaking at the ‘Temu Rapat Akar Umbi’ programme, which was also attended by PKR vice-president and Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

Nurul Izzah, who is contesting the deputy president post for the 2025–2028 term, also called for the party elections to be held in a harmonious and non-factional manner.

The PKR National Congress, including the congresses of its Youth and Women’s wings, is scheduled to be held from May 22 to 24 in Johor Bahru, Johor, with central leadership elections set for May 23.