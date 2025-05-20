Nation’s aerospace, maritime prowess on display at Lima

LANGKAWI: The Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (Lima) has continued to grow as Southeast Asia’s premier platform for showcasing maritime and aerospace capabilities since it was first held in 1991.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said Lima is not merely an exhibition or a display of defence assets in the air and maritime segments but also an international platform that enables exchanges of various MoUs to help the nation continue developing local industry capabilities in the aviation and maritime sectors, while exploring new areas in defence.

“Through this, the development of the nation’s defence capabilities can be strengthened via collaboration in research and technology transfer.

“These include initiatives such as the development of defence satellite programmes, the application of artificial intelligence as well as the establishment of a centre of excellence in aviation.”

He was speaking after a walkabout and final inspection of preparations for Lima ’25, which will be held at the Mahsuri International Exhibition Centre and Resort World Langkawi from today until May 24.

Mohamed Khaled said over the years, Lima has served as a platform to showcase locally produced military assets, including the launch of a new product in this edition – a 4x4 armoured vehicle.

“This event has undoubtedly become an international defence marketplace. This year’s edition of Lima successfully brings together countries from various regions globally.”

This 17th edition of Lima ‘25 sees the participation of 860 exhibitors, of which 426 are international and 434 local.

There are 15 country group pavilions representing various maritime and aerospace sectors, encompassing commercial and defence segments.

Mohamed Khaled said 140 delegates from 46 countries, including ministers, deputy ministers, secretaries-general of ministries, chiefs of military services, heads of security and enforcement forces, heads of government agencies and senior officials, are participating in the exhibition.

Lima ‘25 will showcase 43 static aerial assets, including 26 from within the country and 17 from abroad, an increase from the 34 assets at Lima ‘23.

The 17 international assets represent various global air forces, including those from the Royal Brunei Air Force, Germany, Italy, Canada, Singapore, Russia and the United States.

These include commercial sector assets from companies such as HAL India, Embraer Brazil, Diamond Aircraft Industries and ATR from France/Italy.

In the maritime segment, 32 vessels from local and international companies are participating in the static exhibition and fleet review at Resorts World Langkawi, an increase from 19 vessels at Lima ’23.

Of the 32 vessels, 19 are from within Malaysia, while the remaining 12 are from countries including Italy, Japan, Turkiye, Singapore, Indonesia, India, Russia, Thailand, Bangladesh and the United States.

The total number of naval assets involved in maritime displays is 39, compared with 28 at Lima ‘23.

He said conferences such as the Malaysia Maritime Conference and “pocket talk” sessions would serve as important platforms for exchanging ideas, refining existing policies and exploring new approaches.

“I am expected to hold bilateral meetings with several counterparts and deputy ministers, including those from Turkiye, South Africa, Maldives and India.”