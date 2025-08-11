National language strengthens patriotism through artistic expression in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The national language remains a cornerstone of patriotism in Malaysia, expressed through poetry, songs, and literature.

Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka (DBP) director-general Dr Hazami Jahari emphasised the enduring relevance of Malay in artistic works to cultivate national pride.

“Contemporary artistic works tend to focus more on the meaning of independence by exploring issues faced by a sovereign nation,” he said.

Hazami noted that earlier works, such as Putera Gunung Tahan and Jiwa Hamba, reflected resistance against colonial rule.

He cited Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza’s song Malaysia MADANI as a modern example of fostering unity and patriotism.

Artistic expressions, whether historical or contemporary, continue shaping a generation that loves the nation, he added.

Hazami urged stronger reinforcement of the national language in advertising, branding, and public naming conventions.

“The comprehensive use of the national language reflects a country’s identity,” he stated.

He highlighted the media’s role in promoting proper Malay usage to showcase its beauty and strength.

The discussion was part of Bernama TV’s Apa Khabar Malaysia programme. - Bernama