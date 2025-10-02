PM Anwar engages stakeholders to secure GSF volunteers’ release

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has confirmed his team is actively engaging with stakeholders to secure the immediate release of Global Sumud Flotilla volunteers detained by Israeli forces.

He stated that diplomatic channels are being utilised in these efforts to free the detained participants.

The Prime Minister promised regular updates on each stage of the process towards securing the volunteers’ release.

These updates will cover progress in freeing Malaysian, ASEAN, and international volunteers.

Anwar extended his support to the families of all activists and volunteers during this challenging time.

He expressed hope that they would be granted continued strength and resilience.

The Prime Minister called for collective prayers for the safety and protection of all detainees.

He specifically mentioned the need for prayers for the Malaysian volunteers’ wellbeing.

In the post, the Prime Minister also shared a video of his conversation with Sumud Nusantara Command Centre (SNCC) director-general Datuk Dr Sani Araby Abdul Alim Araby, who provided the latest report on the humanitarian mission.

In total, 10 ships were carrying 23 Malaysians in the GSF mission bound for Gaza.

As of 7.50 am Malaysian time today, 12 Malaysians have been confirmed detained by Israeli forces after their ships entered the R3 red zone, about 100 nautical miles from Gaza, last night. – Bernama