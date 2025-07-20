National lion dance competition unites 18 teams in Melaka

JASIN: Eighteen teams from across Malaysia gathered at SJKC Chiao Chee in Selandar for the 2025 YB Along Trophy national-level Lion and Dragon Dance Competition.

Organised by the Asahan State Assembly Development and Coordination Committee Office (Japerun), the event featured participants from Kuala Lumpur, Johor, Selangor, Kelantan, and Melaka.

Datuk Fairul Nizam Roslan, Asahan state assemblyman, highlighted the competition’s role in fostering unity and preserving cultural heritage.

“The development of the lion and dragon dance has transcended racial boundaries because this dance also has participants from other races, and is an element of unity that can be celebrated,“ he said during the opening ceremony.

The event, attended by state Health, Human Resources and Unity Committee chairman Datuk Ngwe Hee Sem, aims to promote Chinese traditions while boosting local tourism. Fairul Nizam expressed plans to continue the competition due to its positive reception.

Cash prizes of RM3,000, RM2,000, and RM1,000 await the top three teams, adding competitive spirit to the cultural showcase. - Bernama