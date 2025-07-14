National Month 2025 kicks off in Johor with vibrant celebrations

MUAR: The National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang Campaign 2025 will officially begin at Dataran Tanjung Emas on July 27, with a series of engaging activities for the public.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will officiate the event, which aligns with the theme “Malaysia MADANI: Rakyat Disantuni.”

Communications Ministry Secretary-General Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa highlighted the Karnival Kita MADANI, running from July 25 to 27, as a key attraction.

The carnival will feature government service booths, including mobile units from agencies like the National Registration Department and Road Transport Department.

“This carnival is similar to a mini MADANI Rakyat Programme. We will set up booths showcasing government initiatives and mobile services,” said Mohamad Fauzi during an appearance on RTM’s Selamat Pagi Malaysia.

Other highlights include the Kembara Merdeka Jalur Gemilang Convoy, involving 93 vehicles, and the Merdeka 6.8KM Fun Run & Walk, commemorating 68 years of independence.

The first 1,000 registrants for the run will receive free T-shirts, with medals and lucky draw prizes for finishers.

A fleet of 56 watercraft will also sail along the Muar River, adding to the festive atmosphere. Mohamad Fauzi extended an open invitation to all Malaysians and thanked the Johor state government for its support.

For more details, visit www.merdeka360.my or follow Merdeka360 on social media. - Bernama