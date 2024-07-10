National Reading Index aims to monitor overall reading habits - Aaron

PUTRAJAYA: The proposal to establish the National Reading Index (IMK) is aimed at monitoring overall reading habits of Malaysians.

National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang said the IMK can also help related parties in planning effective strategies and programmes to improve the reading culture in the community.

He said the IMK is a proposed initiative that needs to be created to measure the achievements of the implementation of the National Reading Decade and National Book Policy.

“Currently the IMK is in the planning process and requires research to ensure that the index produced is able to provide a comprehensive and accurate picture of the reading habits of Malaysians,“ he said in a statement here today.

Aaron said through the use of the IMK it is possible to increase the level of literacy as well as the interest of reading in the community, which in turn will support the social and economic development of the country.

He also said the National Unity Ministry through the National Library of Malaysia (PNM) has implemented the Malaysian Reading Profile Study as in indicator in assessing the reading level of Malaysians and as a basis for measuring developed countries.

He added that the results of the study are important for feedback on the current reading rate of Malaysians to be balanced with the literacy rate of 97 per cent according to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) standard.

The need for the IMK includes improving literacy by identifying areas that need attention to improve reading skills in the community and planning more effective literacy programmes.

Additionally, it will also encourage the community read via campaigns and initiatives focused on increasing access to reading materials, evaluating the effectiveness of literacy and reading programmes that have been implemented, and providing guidance to policymakers in formulating appropriate strategies to increase literacy levels.