National Science Council reform to revitalise science, technology and innovation - Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: The establishment of the National Science Council Expert Advisory Panel and the National Science Coordination and Monitoring Committee aims to ensure the National Science Council remains relevant, says Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said the formation of the advisory panel and committee was an essential institutional reform measure to revitalise the fields of science, technology, and innovation (STI).

To ensure broader coordination of research and development (R&D), he also emphasised the importance of including government-linked investment companies (GLICs) alongside universities, so that planning aligned with national agendas.

“Hopefully, the initiatives under the National Science Council will position Malaysia as a leader in foresight and a catalyst for STI transformation within ASEAN, serving as a primary reference in developing the ASEAN Plan of Action on Science, Technology, and Innovation (APASTI) 2026-2035 ahead of Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship in 2025,“ read the post.

Earlier, Anwar chaired Meeting No. 2/2024 of the National Science Council, established specifically to set policy directions and strengthen the STI ecosystem in national development.