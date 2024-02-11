National Unity Ministry committed to elevating museums as platforms for racial integration

SUNGAI PETANI: The National Unity Ministry remains committed to positioning museums as a platform for racial integration, in line with its role as the ‘guardian of heritage, said Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang.

Aaron said museums are essential for gathering, preserving and sustaining the collection of historical, artistic and cultural heritage of Malaysia’s diverse communities.

“Among the ministry’s initiatives through the Department of Museums Malaysia to elevate national history and heritage is the Citra Nusa Programme.

“It is part of the Kembara Perpaduan flagship, which aims to strengthen unity among Malaysians through the country’s heritage treasures,” he said at the launch of the Citra Nusa@Bujang Valley Archaeological Museum programme and the Bujang Valley Archaeology Gallery here today.

His speech text was read by Deputy Minister of National Unity K. Saraswathy.

The event was graced by the Sultan of Kedah Al Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah.

Meanwhile, Aaron said the reopening of the Bujang Valley Archaeology Gallery at the museum not only symbolises heritage preservation but also links the community with its rich history.

He said that the long history of Kedah Tua, which dates back to the 2nd century AD, proves that it was once a prominent centre of trade and civilisation, connecting the region to the outside world, including major civilisations like India, China, the Middle East and the Nusantara.

“The civilisation’s greatness is reflected not only in its historical artefacts but also in the values passed down to present generations. The heritage is a source of pride for the people, showcasing that our country has long been a meeting point of cultures and civilisations.

“The National Unity Ministry believes that by comprehending, embracing and appreciating this history and heritage, we can build a stronger and more harmonious future together,” he said.

During the event, Sultan Sallehuddin officiated the reopening of the upgraded Bujang Valley Archaeological Gallery, which underwent renovations in 2022 and was fully completed in April this year.

The Citra Nusa@Bujang Valley Archaeological Museum programme, which runs from yesterday to tomorrow, features various engaging ‘edutainment’ activities, including product-making demonstrations, cultural performances, exhibitions and sales by local entrepreneurs.