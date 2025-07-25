National Vaisakhi Fest 2025: A Celebration of Sikh Culture and Heritage

PETALING JAYA: This year’s National Vaisakhi Fest 2025 is a celebration of Sikh culture and a reflection of the Sikh community’s ongoing contribution to Malaysia’s development.

The festival, which also promotes Malaysia’s multicultural harmony, invites both locals and tourists to immerse themselves in the rhythms, flavours and traditions of Sikh and Malaysian culture.

Organised by the Kuala Lumpur Sikh Sports and Recreation Club (KLSSRC) with the support of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC), the event will take place tomorrow (July 26) at the Malaysia Tourism Centre (MaTiC) in Jalan Ampang, Kuala Lumpur.

The festival is also held in collaboration with the World Sikh Chamber of Commerce Malaysia (WSCCM) and the Kuala Lumpur & Putrajaya Indian Chambers of Commerce (KLPICC).

This year’s National Vaisakhi Fest promises a feast for the senses, featuring multicultural stage performances, Punjabi folk dances, lively and colourful Bollywood performances and thrilling Gatka (Sikh Martial Arts) demonstrations.

Headlining the event are crown favourites, including the Sri Dasmesh Pipe Band and Malaysia Punjabi Bhangra troupe.

Festival-goers can also look forward to a diverse selection of Malaysian traditional food and snacks, children’s games, a hot air balloon experience, and explore interactive booths hosted by travel agents and NGOs, all geared towards promoting domestic tourism and cultural engagement.

Organising Committee chairman Datuk Baldev Singh Kailay said the event not only celebrates cultural harmony but also reflects the Sikh community’s role in shaping Malaysia into the successful country it is today.

“We hope this event will not only strengthen cross-cultural ties but also serve as a platform to showcase Malaysia’s diversity to the world,” he said in a statement today.

According to Baldev, efforts are being taken to list the National Vaisakhi Fest in Malaysia’s official tourism calendar, an initiative that would not only promote the nation’s cultural diversity but also boost the country’s standing as a must-visit destination for global travellers.

Held in the lead-up to Visit Malaysia Year 2026, the National Vaisakhi Fest 2025 reflects Malaysia’s commitment to promoting heritage, inclusivity, and cultural excellence on the world stage.