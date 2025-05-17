Nationwide vape ban urged amid growing youth addiction – Lee

KUALA LUMPUR: A nationwide ban on vape products is urgently needed to address rising health risks and drug-related abuse among youths, says Chairman of the Alliance for a Safe Community, Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye.

Based on the police data, he said there had been a 32 per cent increase in the seizure of drug-laced vape liquids, with the Health Ministry revealing that 65.6 per cent of vape liquids seized over the past two years contained dangerous drugs.

“Current regulations are clearly not working. They’re being ignored, and the only effective way forward is a complete federal ban, even if it is phased in over time,“ he said in a statement today.

Lee said some states have banned vape sales, but different rules in each state make it hard to solve the problem.

He proposed raising the minimum purchasing age and strengthening enforcement as immediate steps, along with rigorous age verification, heavy penalties for underage sales, and intensified public education campaigns in schools and communities.

He said vaping poses serious health risks to young people, whose bodies and brains are still developing.

“Nicotine is highly addictive and especially harmful to youths. It impairs brain development, affecting learning, memory and attention. The aerosol also irritates the lungs, leading to respiratory issues,“ he said.

Lee said many vape products are not properly tested, so users may breathe in harmful chemicals like heavy metals and carcinogens.

He also noted research linking teen vaping to later cigarette smoking, stressing that the addictive nature of nicotine and potential for drug exposure justify urgent action.

“We should avoid being judgmental. Instead, we need to engage youths, understand their reasons for vaping, and highlight the health benefits of quitting,” he said.

He also encouraged schools to organise talks, awareness campaigns, and offer healthy alternatives such as sports, scouting, and debates, with positive peer pressure playing a key role in prevention.