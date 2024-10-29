NCEC agrees to use steel slag in high-impact economic sectors

PUTRAJAYA: The National Circular Economy Council (NCEC) today agreed to expand the use of slag, a by-product from the smelting and refining of ore, as a material composition in high-impact sectors such as road construction, brick manufacturing, and the production of artificial coral reefs, said the Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT) in a statement.

It said six papers were presented in the meeting, chaired by Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming.

The NCEC is a platform to discuss and coordinate policies and implementations related to the circular economy at the national level—today’s meeting aimed at maximising resource efficiency and minimising waste generation.

“The expansion of slag usage can reduce the amount of steel waste sent to landfills and the consumption of primary natural resources through one of the ‘R’ strategies of the circular economy, which is ‘reduce’,“ read the statement.

It added that the meeting also acknowledged the importance of enhancing control and enforcement over the export of ferrous scrap metals and compliance with steel mill licenses to prevent leakages of local resources.

“The availability of sufficient local resources is crucial to ensure that the country’s iron and steel industry has adequate raw materials and reduces dependence on imported raw materials,“ said the statement.

The meeting also noted that food waste can be managed more effectively and efficiently through the Community Upcycling Food Waste Hub, which uses Ento-technology, specifically Black Soldier Fly (BSF), to treat food waste.

In the same statement, Nga said that the papers presented at the meeting show that the transition to a circular economy brings numerous benefits and significantly impacts the country’s economic growth.

“All initiatives discussed are aligned with the NCEC’s goals to promote a circular economy by maximising the use of waste materials, reducing impacts on natural resources, and driving economic growth,“ he added.